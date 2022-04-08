 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

By Ryan Sanders
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. With plenty of events taking place over a three-day period culminating in the race itself on Sunday, the Cup Series qualifying round will go down on Friday, April 8 directly after a practice run.

Qualifying is set to get started at 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday and will be shown on FS1. If you’re not around a television to catch the action, you can stream it on the FOX website at FOX.com/live.

With the qualifier set to start directly after the practice, that run will lead straight into single-car, two-lap qualifying that will be split up into two groups. The top five drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying where they’ll run another single-car, two-lap format to determine who ends up with pole position.

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 J.J. Yeley 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
32 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
33 Cody Ware 51 TBD
34 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
35 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

