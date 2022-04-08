NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. With plenty of events taking place over a three-day period culminating in the race itself on Sunday, the Cup Series qualifying round will go down on Friday, April 8 directly after a practice run.
Qualifying is set to get started at 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday and will be shown on FS1. If you’re not around a television to catch the action, you can stream it on the FOX website at FOX.com/live.
With the qualifier set to start directly after the practice, that run will lead straight into single-car, two-lap qualifying that will be split up into two groups. The top five drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying where they’ll run another single-car, two-lap format to determine who ends up with pole position.
2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Entry List
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|TBD
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|TBD
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|TBD
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|TBD
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|TBD
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|TBD
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|TBD
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|TBD
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|TBD
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|TBD
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|TBD
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|TBD
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|TBD
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|TBD
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|TBD
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|TBD
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|TBD
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TBD