NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is set to get underway this weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. With plenty of events taking place over a three-day period culminating in the race itself on Sunday, the Cup Series qualifying round will go down on Friday, April 8 directly after a practice run.

Qualifying is set to get started at 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday and will be shown on FS1. If you’re not around a television to catch the action, you can stream it on the FOX website at FOX.com/live.

With the qualifier set to start directly after the practice, that run will lead straight into single-car, two-lap qualifying that will be split up into two groups. The top five drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying where they’ll run another single-car, two-lap format to determine who ends up with pole position.