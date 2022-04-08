 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 qualifying on Friday at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford, Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and BJ McLeod, driver of the #78 Surface Sunscreen/MaintenanceSupplies.com Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Nascar Cup Series rolls into Ridgeway, Virginia for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The race will be held on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET from Martinsville Speedway. Qualifying will run on Friday, April 8th at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest circuit on the race schedule. The track is only .0526 miles in length. There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers that are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single car, two-lap qualifier, with the top-five fastest times advancing to the final stage. Group B will then do the same thing with the top-five drivers heading to the final round. The final round features the ten remaining drivers and they compete in another two-lap, single-car qualifying run that determines the order of the first five rows of the race grid.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Date: Friday, April 8th
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 J.J. Yeley 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
32 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
33 Cody Ware 51 TBD
34 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
35 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

