How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 via live online stream

The Nascar Cup Series rolls into Ridgeway, Virginia for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The race will be held on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET from Martinsville Speedway. Qualifying will run on Friday, April 8th at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1.
Martinsville Speedway is the shortest circuit on the race schedule. The track is only .0526 miles in length. There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers that are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single car, two-lap qualifier, with the top-five fastest times advancing to the final stage. Group B will then do the same thing with the top-five drivers heading to the final round. The final round features the ten remaining drivers and they compete in another two-lap, single-car qualifying run that determines the order of the first five rows of the race grid.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
Date: Friday, April 8th
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Entry List
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|TBD
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|TBD
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|TBD
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|TBD
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|TBD
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|TBD
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|TBD
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|TBD
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|TBD
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|TBD
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|TBD
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|TBD
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|TBD
|23
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|TBD
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|TBD
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|TBD
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|TBD
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|TBD
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|TBD
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|TBD
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|TBD
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|TBD
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|TBD
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TBD