How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 via live online stream

The Nascar Cup Series rolls into Ridgeway, Virginia for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The race will be held on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET from Martinsville Speedway. Qualifying will run on Friday, April 8th at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest circuit on the race schedule. The track is only .0526 miles in length. There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers that are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single car, two-lap qualifier, with the top-five fastest times advancing to the final stage. Group B will then do the same thing with the top-five drivers heading to the final round. The final round features the ten remaining drivers and they compete in another two-lap, single-car qualifying run that determines the order of the first five rows of the race grid.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

Date: Friday, April 8th

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App