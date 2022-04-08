 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 takes place on April 9th this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Martinsville Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota, Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Ridgeway, Virginia. For the first time, the race is scheduled for only 400 laps being shortened from its usual 500 laps. Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track of the NASCAR Cup Series circuit with a .0526 mile circuit.

The race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 9th and will air on FS1. In 2020, this race became a night race becoming the first night race at the Martinsville Speedway in the Cup Series. The race will be preceded on Friday by qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the race will feature a two-lap format with the drivers in two separate groups in the first round. The top five in each group advance to the second round of qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr. has this short track figured out as he has won the race the last two years. In 2020 he won the race in 3:23:56. He followed that up with a victory in 2021 in 3:54:25 in a race that was affected by rain.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Martin Truex Jr. has the best chance to win and make it a three-peat with +550 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Joey Logano (+1000) who round out drivers with the top-five best odds to take home the checkered flag.

We’ll be providing live updates as qualifying results come in Friday evening.

Starting lineup

2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 J.J. Yeley 15 TBD
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
32 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
33 Cody Ware 51 TBD
34 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
35 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation