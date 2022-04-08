NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

The 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Ridgeway, Virginia. For the first time, the race is scheduled for only 400 laps being shortened from its usual 500 laps. Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track of the NASCAR Cup Series circuit with a .0526 mile circuit.

The race will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 9th and will air on FS1. In 2020, this race became a night race becoming the first night race at the Martinsville Speedway in the Cup Series. The race will be preceded on Friday by qualifying at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the race will feature a two-lap format with the drivers in two separate groups in the first round. The top five in each group advance to the second round of qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr. has this short track figured out as he has won the race the last two years. In 2020 he won the race in 3:23:56. He followed that up with a victory in 2021 in 3:54:25 in a race that was affected by rain.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Martin Truex Jr. has the best chance to win and make it a three-peat with +550 odds. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Joey Logano (+1000) who round out drivers with the top-five best odds to take home the checkered flag.

We’ll be providing live updates as qualifying results come in Friday evening.

Starting lineup