How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Martinsville Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Tommy Joe Martins, driver of the (44) AAN Adjusters Chevrolet, hits the wall in turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, April 8th with the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway. The race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020 but returned in the 2021 season. Martinsville is the shortest track on the race schedule with a .0526 mile track.

The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. The race is 250 laps and usually lasts a little more than two hours. The race returned in 2021 from a 15-year hiatus. Josh Berry won the race with a time of 2:12:02.

How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Date: April 8th
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Entry List

POS DRIVER NBR TIME
POS DRIVER NBR TIME
1 Ty Gibbs 54 19.728
2 Justin Allgaier 7 19.829
3 Noah Gragson 9 19.86
4 Ryan Truex 18 19.924
5 Sheldon Creed 2 19.937
6 Brett Moffitt 02 19.95
7 Landon Cassill 10 19.962
8 Ryan Sieg 39 19.99
9 Daniel Hemric 11 20.009
10 Josh Berry 8 20.035
11 Riley Herbst 98 20.074
12 Brandon Jones 19 20.077
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16 20.086
14 Austin Hill 21 20.105
15 Jeremy Clements 51 20.107
16 Anthony Alfredo 23 20.131
17 Brandon Brown 68 20.145
18 Alex Labbe 36 20.149
19 Myatt Snider 31 20.155
20 Parker Retzlaff 38 20.159
21 Sam Mayer 1 20.162
22 Howie DiSavino III 44 20.195
23 Stefan Parsons 99 20.28
24 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 20.308
25 Jeb Burton 27 20.332
26 Mason Massey 91 20.357
27 Kyle Weatherman 34 20.363
28 Shane Lee 35 20.392
29 Bayley Currey 4 20.398
30 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88 20.407
31 Jade Buford 48 20.409
32 Brennan Poole 47 20.42
33 J.J. Yeley 66 20.444
34 Ryan Vargas 6 20.451
35 David Starr 8 20.479
36 Ryan Ellis 45 20.506
37 Derek Griffith 26 20.568
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 20.633
39 Matt Mills 5 20.694
40 Chad Finchum 13 20.771
41 Josh Williams 78 20.821
42 Natalie Decker 28 20.987
43 Harrison Rhodes 52 21.297

