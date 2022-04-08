How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, April 8th with the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway. The race wasn’t held from 1995 to 2020 but returned in the 2021 season. Martinsville is the shortest track on the race schedule with a .0526 mile track.
The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. The race is 250 laps and usually lasts a little more than two hours. The race returned in 2021 from a 15-year hiatus. Josh Berry won the race with a time of 2:12:02.
How to watch the Call 811 Before You Dig 250
Date: April 8th
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Live streaming the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Entry List
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|POS
|DRIVER
|NBR
|TIME
|1
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|19.728
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|19.829
|3
|Noah Gragson
|9
|19.86
|4
|Ryan Truex
|18
|19.924
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|19.937
|6
|Brett Moffitt
|02
|19.95
|7
|Landon Cassill
|10
|19.962
|8
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|19.99
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|20.009
|10
|Josh Berry
|8
|20.035
|11
|Riley Herbst
|98
|20.074
|12
|Brandon Jones
|19
|20.077
|13
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|20.086
|14
|Austin Hill
|21
|20.105
|15
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|20.107
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|20.131
|17
|Brandon Brown
|68
|20.145
|18
|Alex Labbe
|36
|20.149
|19
|Myatt Snider
|31
|20.155
|20
|Parker Retzlaff
|38
|20.159
|21
|Sam Mayer
|1
|20.162
|22
|Howie DiSavino III
|44
|20.195
|23
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|20.28
|24
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|7
|20.308
|25
|Jeb Burton
|27
|20.332
|26
|Mason Massey
|91
|20.357
|27
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|20.363
|28
|Shane Lee
|35
|20.392
|29
|Bayley Currey
|4
|20.398
|30
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|88
|20.407
|31
|Jade Buford
|48
|20.409
|32
|Brennan Poole
|47
|20.42
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|20.444
|34
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|20.451
|35
|David Starr
|8
|20.479
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|45
|20.506
|37
|Derek Griffith
|26
|20.568
|38
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|77
|20.633
|39
|Matt Mills
|5
|20.694
|40
|Chad Finchum
|13
|20.771
|41
|Josh Williams
|78
|20.821
|42
|Natalie Decker
|28
|20.987
|43
|Harrison Rhodes
|52
|21.297