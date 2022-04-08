 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Call Before You Dig will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and John H. Nemechek, driver of the #18 Safeway Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, April 8th with the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the Xfinity Series circuit. The track is only .526 miles around the four turns of the asphalt surface.

The race is 250 laps and will likely last a little over two hours. The race wasn’t held between 1995 and 2020 but returned in 2021. Josh Berry came out victorious last year with a time of 2:12:02.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the 2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250. Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson all are tied for the best odds to win the race installed at +550.

