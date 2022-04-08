How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 32

The English Premier league is entering Matchday 32 as the season heads toward its final stretch. With just seven matches left to play for some teams, along with some previously postponed matches that need to be made up, every point is crucial as teams jockey for position. There are several teams in danger of relegation as Norwich, Burnley, Watford, and Everton are all trying to stay out of the relegation zone.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The headliner of the weekend is certainly the battle between No. 1 and No. 2 in the table as Manchester City plays host to Liverpool. City have been the league leaders since Matchday 15 in early December, but Liverpool have been gradually closing that gap on them for the last several weeks. The Reds have a chance to take over the top spot in the table as they sit with 72 points, just one point behind Manchester City.

Liverpool is currently riding a 10-match winning streak in EPL play, all while winning the EFL Cup and balancing solid runs in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. Man City is still alive in both the FA Cup and UCL as well, but they’ve faltered a bit in league play with two draws and a loss through their last eight outings.

These two sides are also set to face off in the FA Cup semifinals on April 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Regardless of the outcome, this is one match you won’t want to miss as major implications are on the line for both sides. The contest kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 10, and will cap off a full weekend of EPL matches. You can watch this one on USA or Telemundo in the United States.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s full schedule in EPL play.

EPL Matchday 32 schedule

Friday, April 8

Newcastle United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo

Saturday, April 9

Everton v. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Southampton v. Chelsea, 10 a.m. — USA

Watford v. Leeds United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Aston Villa v. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, April 10

Brentford v. West Ham United, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Leicester City v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Norwich City v. Burnley, 9 a.m. — USA

Manchester City v. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA