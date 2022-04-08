Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 32

The English Premier League season is heading into its final stretch as Matchday 32 is set to get underway this weekend. Manchester City, once the clear league leaders and huge favorites to win the title, have seen their huge lead melt away as Liverpool sits just one point behind them in the title race. Funny enough, those two teams are going head-to-head this weekend as Liverpool looks to overtake City at the top of the table.

Man City are still title favorites with odds at -225 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Liverpool isn’t far behind at +165.

The title race really comes down to just those two teams, as third place Chelsea sits 13 points behind Liverpool with 59. They’re in a battle of their own as they look to stay in the top four, with Tottenham and Arsenal hot on their trail with 54 points each. Chelsea didn’t help themselves much with a 4-1 loss to Brentford last weekend, but they’re also battling through schedule congestion (as are other teams) with FA Cup and UEFA Champions League still very much in play.

West Ham, Manchester United, and Wolverhampton are all trying to break their way into the top four as well, with the Hammers and Red Devils level on points at 51, and Wolves close behind at 49.

At the bottom of the table, four teams are in danger of relegation as Norwich, Watford, and Burnley currently occupy the three spots in the relegation zone. Burnley just notched a 3-2 win over 17th-place Everton, bringing them within one point of escaping the relegation zone. Leeds United and Newcastle could potentially be in trouble as well with 30 and 31 points, respectively, but it seems unlikely that any of the teams at the bottom will be able to string together enough wins to catch up.

Norwich sits in dead last with 18 points and -10000 relegation odds, while Watford (22 points, -600) and Burnley (24 points, -110) sit just ahead of them. Everton’s relegation odds fell to -110 after the loss to Burnley.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 32 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 32