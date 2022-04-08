Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 8

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here are some of the props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 30.5 points (-115)

Durant has gone over this line in two of the last three games, and the Nets are starting to realize it might be best to give him the ball and get out of the way. Brooklyn has a pivotal matchup against the Cavaliers when it comes to play-in seeding, so look for Durant to take over in this game.

Alperen Sengun over 9.5 rebounds (+115)

The Rockets rookie has been solid when he’s suited up for the team. Sengun has a double-double in the last two games and is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game in the last six contests. He’s set to get heavy minutes against a Raptors team coming off a hard-fought win Thursday against the 76ers. Back Sengun to get over the line on this plus-money prop.

Miles Bridges over 1.5 3-pointers (-145)

The odds are not great here in terms of payoff, but Bridges has been excellent from deep since the All-Star break. He’s shooting 39.6 percent from deep and has gone over this line 12 times in the last 20 games. In what should be a high-scoring contest against the Bulls, look for Bridges to hit at least a couple triples.

