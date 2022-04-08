NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, April 8

This is it, the final stretch! Most NBA teams have just one or two games left until the postseason gets underway, starting with the play-in tournament on April 12. Until then, there’s plenty of action taking place, including nine games on the Friday night slate. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks, $4,900

Huerter hasn’t dipped below $5k in almost a month, as he’s been turning in some solid performances for the Hawks. He’s put in 20+ point games in five of his last seven outings, racking up at least 31 DraftKings fantasy points in each of those. Even when he has an off night, he’s still pulling in double digits and is a great value option for any DFS lineup. The Hawks will face off against the Heat tonight, and with John Collins (finger) out, he should see plenty of minutes on the floor in Miami.

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz, $4,700

The Jazz have a tough matchup against the Phoenix Suns tonight, but Whiteside’s performances lately have been too good to ignore. He put up 36 DKFP against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, logging a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He followed that up by grabbing 15 points and 11 rebounds, bringing in 41.75 DKFP in the blowout win over the Thunder. He played less than 20 minutes in both of those games, proving he can be a valuable fantasy asset even while on rotation with Rudy Gobert. He continues to put in impressive performances on the glass and as a shot blocker, and should be expected to bring in a decent amount of points at home tonight.

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets, $4,100

Plumlee has been putting up consistent numbers for the last little while. He’s not much of a scorer game in and game out, but he really can rack up the fantasy points from rebounds and assists. He’s turned in double digit fantasy points through his last nine consecutive games, topping out at 30.5 DKFP during that stretch. He’s not a guy that’s going to come in and drop a 50 burger, but he’s someone you can count on to bring in a good amount of points night after night. The Hornets will take on the Bulls tonight.