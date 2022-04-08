Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets meet Friday in a pivotal matchup for play-in tournament seeding. Both teams are out of contention for the No. 6 seed, but having a home game in the play-in tournament will help when it comes to making it out of that bracket. Evan Mobley is expected to return for Cleveland in this game.

The Nets are 8-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +8

Even with Brooklyn on a two-game winning streak, the Nets haven’t been blowing teams out. Brooklyn is 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games and has no excuses now with Kyrie Irving back as a full-time player. The Cavaliers are 2-8 ATS in the last 10, so both teams have struggled when it comes to covering the number. The Nets should be able to win this game but look for it to be another close contest.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

All three of this season’s meetings have gone under this point total. Even with Irving back, the Nets rank 13th in points per game over the last five contests. The Cavaliers are 21st in that same span but could get a bump with Mobley back. For now, the under is the safer play.

