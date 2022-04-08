Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat meet Friday with the latter already clinching the No. 1 seed in the East, while Atlanta hopes to improve its seeding in the play-in tournament. There’s a strong chance Miami rests its key players for this game with the top seed locked up, which will greatly impact these lines.

As of this writing, the Hawks are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 230.

Hawks vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1.5

The teams played three times in a span on 10 days in January, with the Heat winning twice. The second and third matchups were determined by a combined eight points, with Atlanta winning a 110-108 thriller in the final game of that set. The Hawks will have their stars on the court, while the Heat are likely to rest guys for the final two games. Take Atlanta against the number here.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Hawks have gone under in their last three games, while the Heat have gone over in the last three. With Miami set to rest players, it seems likely for the Hawks to cruise through this game. Even with Atlanta’s suspect defense, take the under in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.