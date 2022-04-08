 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Bulls on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls awaits the start of play after a time out against the Boston Celtics at the United Center on April 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets face off against the Chicago Bulls in a matchup of two teams headed for postseason play. The Hornets are in the play-in tournament once again, while the Bulls have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017. Chicago still has an outside shot at the No. 5 seed, as it holds the head-to-head edge over the Raptors.

The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2.5

The Bulls struggle against good teams, but they can beat up on the bad ones. Chicago is currently on a three-game losing streak but should get star guard Zach LaVine back for this game. The Bulls are 27-13 at home and have more incentive to win this game. Chicago has won both matchups against the Hornets this season and that trend should continue Friday.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

Even with their recent struggles, the Bulls have gone over in three of the last five games. Chicago is capable of getting back into a groove offensively against Charlotte, who is allowing 123.2 points per game in the last five. The Hornets will have to match that poor defense by scoring a lot, so the over is the play here.

