Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Bulls on Friday

The Charlotte Hornets face off against the Chicago Bulls in a matchup of two teams headed for postseason play. The Hornets are in the play-in tournament once again, while the Bulls have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017. Chicago still has an outside shot at the No. 5 seed, as it holds the head-to-head edge over the Raptors.

The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2.5

The Bulls struggle against good teams, but they can beat up on the bad ones. Chicago is currently on a three-game losing streak but should get star guard Zach LaVine back for this game. The Bulls are 27-13 at home and have more incentive to win this game. Chicago has won both matchups against the Hornets this season and that trend should continue Friday.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

Even with their recent struggles, the Bulls have gone over in three of the last five games. Chicago is capable of getting back into a groove offensively against Charlotte, who is allowing 123.2 points per game in the last five. The Hornets will have to match that poor defense by scoring a lot, so the over is the play here.

