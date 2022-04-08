Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Jazz on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (63-17) will travel to take on the Utah Jazz (48-32) on Friday night, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Both teams have just two games left to play in the regular season as the Suns have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West. Utah is still fighting to keep their No. 5 seed as the Nuggets inch closer, sitting a half a game behind.

The Jazz are favored to win by 2.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds coming in at -135. The Suns are at +115 and the point total is set at 228.

Suns vs. Jazz, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +2.5

The Suns have lost three of their last four games as they’ve found themselves struggling a bit as the season comes to a close. Obviously it’s ultimately not that big of a deal for the team as they already clinched the No. 1 seed and broke their franchise record for most wins in a single season, but they’ve commented on how important it is to head into the playoffs with momentum on their side. Chris Paul recently returned after missing 15 games with a thumb injury and is still looking to get into playoff shape, while the whole team still has some work to do on offense.

Utah is still jockeying for position with the Nuggets as they look to hold onto the No. 5 seed, so a win is imperative for the home side as they head into the postseason. A lot of the game will rely on the matchup between Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker, as Booker will look to take advantage of any slight defensive mistakes Mitchell makes. The Suns still have one of the best defenses in the league, and they’re not just going to roll over and let Utah get an easy win.

Utah is 2-8 ATS in the last 10 outings as they just snapped an eight-game skid without being able to cover. They grabbed a big 36-point win over Oklahoma City in the last game, but look for Phoenix to get back to their winning ways for these last two games. Take the Suns to cover in Utah tonight.

Over/Under: Under 228

Phoenix’s offensive play has dipped and is still trying to find its way back to full form since CP3’s return. After spending the whole season ranked third in offensive rating, they’re down to the 29th-best offense through their last six games. They’ll look to get it sorted out, but Utah has one of the stronger defenses in the league and will give the Suns a hard time on the offensive end.

Phoenix has failed to go over the total in their last three games, and tonight’s matchup should be a battle of the defenses. Take the under.

