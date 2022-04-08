Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, April 8

MLB opening weekend continues with 13 games on the slate today and that gives you a chance to score big with your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, April 8.

Rays vs. Orioles, 3:10 p.m. ET

SP Shane McClanahan ($6,600)

OF Randy Arozarena ($5,400)

3B Yandy Diaz ($4,500)

The Tampa Bay Rays open the season against the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon and are coming off a year where they completely dominated the O’s with an 18-1 record.

McClanahan gets the honors of being the opening day starter and dominated Baltimore in 2021 with a 4-0 record, averaging 22.9 fantasy points in those outings with a 2.74 ERA. Arozarena blasted eight home runs against the Orioles last year and is another good edition to the stack while Yandy Diaz will get to set everything off as the leadoff hitter

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET

SP Kyle Freeland ($5,500)

OF Kris Bryant ($5,000)

OF Charlie Blackmon ($4,100)

The Colorado Rockies will open the season when welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to Coors Field this afternoon and there’s some intriguing options to be had here.

Freeland has the most value of any starting pitcher during the mid afternoon slate of games and mostly held his own with a 3.24 ERA against the Dodgers last year. Bryant and Blackmon are good options particularly because of their success against L.A. starter Walker Buehler. Blackmon owns a .386 batting average with 17 hits against the righty while Bryant has a .412 average through 17 career at bats against him.

Angels vs. Astros, 9:39 p.m. ET

SP Reid Detmers ($6,600)

OF Mike Trout ($6,100)

1B Jared Walsh ($5,200)

The Los Angeles Angels fall 3-1 to the Houston Astros in their opener last night and will look to get even this evening.

The Halos will place Detmers on the mound as the starter and there’s potential for him to shine in this spot. In his only start against the Astros last year, he gave up just three hits and one earned run while fanning six batters in the process. Mike Trout is a no brainer to include in the stack and Jared Walsh always has the potential to go yard.