How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for April 8th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wrestlemania 38 is in the rearview and we’re now dealing with the fallout from last weekend’s two night spectacular at AT&T Stadium. No matches have been officially announced as of this writing as the company determines the direction it’ll go moving forward.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 8th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared in the main event segment of Raw on Monday, just 24 hours after triumphing over Brock Lesnar in their title unification match at Wrestlemania. The “Tribal Chief” didn’t really say much during the promo and teased the audience by saying that he’ll reveal what his next plans are during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Will he unveil a new belt for the unified title? Will he handpick his next opponent? We’ll find out.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair prevailed in her title showdown against Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion on Night 1. With the referee knocked out, Flair tapped out to the Piper’s Pit and that should’ve obviously ended the match. When Rousey got up to wake up the referee, the champ caught her with a big boot and scored the pinfall to retain. These two are seemed destined to run it back at the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view next month, so we’ll see how they point us towards that direction tonight.

Outside of Elias returning as his brother Ezekiel this past Monday, we didn’t get too many returns or surprises on Raw. We’ll see if that’s different for Smackdown tonight. A long absent superstar in Lacey Evans has been rumored to return for tonight’s show while Gunther and Marcel Bartel of Imperium in NXT have been rumored to be getting called up to Smackdown. We will see if anything materializes on that front.