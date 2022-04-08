How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the April 8th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Agganis Arena in Boston, so as always, beware of spoilers.

As always, four matches are on tap for the one-hour program.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 8th

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The newly dubbed Blackpool Combat Club will be in action this evening as Bryan Danielson will battle Trent Beretta in one match and Jon Moxley will fight Wheeler Yuta in another. Danielson, Moxley, and group manager William Regal have been sizing up Yuta as a potential member for the last few weeks. We’ll see what comes out of the Mox-Yuta matchup tonight.

Swerve Strickland will once again be in action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with QT Marshall. We’ll also get another Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier on the women’s side as Red Velvet takes on Willow Nightingale.