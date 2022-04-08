What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for Saturday, April 9

One of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year will happen on Saturday, April 9th. There is a ton going on in the world of sports this weekend, and boxing is going to throw its name in the hat with some exciting action.

There are three main PPVs that will take place on Saturday, but none is bigger than the first one. Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata will finally square up in Japan, so be sure to note the time difference if you’re planning to tune in. Then, on Saturday night, Ryan Garic and Emmanuel Tagoe meet in a lightweight bout, while Mikalea Mayer takes on Jennifer Han to round out the night.

Here’s a look at the boxing matches on the schedule for Saturday, April 9 and where to watch the fights via live stream.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, Middleweight

Start time: 5:10 a.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 8:10 a.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, Lightweight

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN

Mikalea Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, Women’s Lightweight

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 11:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+