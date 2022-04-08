Moneyline pick, best player prop for White Sox vs. Tigers on Friday

The Chicago White Sox will begin their AL Central title defense in Detroit on Friday when they open their 2022 regular season against a much-improved Tigers squad. This matinee game will be streamed on ESPN+.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Run line: White Sox -1.5 (+145), Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Total: O/U 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -130, Tigers +110

ML pick: Tigers +110

The White Sox have the better team in the long run and the better pitcher on the mound Friday. But Detroit hit Giolito well last season (seven HRs and 17 earned runs in 29.2 innings), and that group didn’t include Javier Baez, Austin Meadows or top prospect Spencer Torkelson. Eduardo Rodriguez offers a stabilizing presence atop the Tigers’ rotation, and the Tigers should be able to begin their 2022 season with a home victory.

Player prop: Lucas Giolito over 2.5 earned runs (+105)

Giolito is one of the top pitchers on this White Sox staff. He struggled mightily against the Tigers last year with an ERA of 5.16 in five starts. With the line here set at 2.5, this is too good a spot to pass up for bettors. With it being Opening Day in Detroit, the stage is set for Giolito to keep struggling against the club.

