Moneyline pick, best player prop for Astros vs. Angels on Friday

The stars will be out in Anaheim on Friday when Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Astros visit Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Angels. This game will air live exclusively on Apple TV+, with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET on Apple TV+

Run line: Astros +1.5 (-170), Angels -1.5 (+150)

Total: O/U 9

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Astros +100

ML pick: Astros +100

Yes, the Astros lost Carlos Correa during the offseason. But they still have a stacked lineup, with Altuve, a healthy Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley and more. They should do plenty of damage against Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval in a win. With Jake Odorizzi slated to take the mound for Houston, this has the feel of a high-scoring game.

Player prop: Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits (+195)

Altuve went 0-3 in the opener against the Angels and he’s historically struggled against this club. The star hit .242 against LA last season in 62 plate appearances but he’s due for a decent game here after being blanked in the opener. Look for Altuve to snag at least a couple hits in this game.

