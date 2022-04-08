MLB DFS targets, values for Friday, April 8

We’ve got a second round of Opening Day games Friday, with several teams having their official home openers on this day. We’ll take a look at the best fantasy options for the day’s games, along with the top DFS value plays.

Top Pitchers

Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Red Sox ($9,800) — If you’re going to pay up for a pitcher, you might as well go with the top guy. Cole had a mixed year with the Yankees in 2021 but remains one of the best pitchers in baseball. Even with the Red Sox having a decent lineup, Cole is due for a strong performance to start the 2022 season.

Aaron Nola, Phillies vs. Athletics ($9,000) — Nola is a strikeout machine and the Athletics don’t quite have the pop in the lineup from a few years ago. It’s the opener for the Phillies, who have high expectations this year after falling flat in 2021. Back Nola to be a dominant pitcher in this outing.

Top Hitters

Bryce Harper, Phillies vs. Athletics ($6,200) — We’ll stick with Phillies-A’s for this one and back Harper, who is looking for a big season after a disappointing debut in Philly. Harper didn’t play against the Athletics last season, so there aren’t any splits to go off but the name speaks for itself.

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Red Sox ($5,600) — Here’s big-name bat in a big-time game. Judge is reportedly set to sign a massive extension with the Yankees, and he’ll want to make a statement against a rival in the opener.

Value Pitcher

Shane McClanahan, Rays vs. Orioles ($6,600) — The Orioles simply don’t have the lineup to trouble most pitchers. There aren’t any options at under $5,000 currently, so McClanahan represents the top value play relative to price point. He went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts last season.

Value Hitter

Hunter Renfroe, Brewers vs. Cubs ($4,600) — Not to be confused with the football wide receiver, Renfroe churned out 31 home runs a season ago and is in a contract year. He went 1-4 in Thursday’s game but is more than capable of delivering a massive performance here. There could be some bad weather in this game, so watch for any delays before adding Renfroe as a value play.