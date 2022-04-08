MLB bets, picks, predictions for Friday, April 8

MLB opening weekend continues this afternoon with 13 games headlining a busy Friday slate. That means there’s plenty of opportunities to make picks and earn money off the matchups throughout this busy slate.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, April 8

Mets vs. Nationals under 8.5 runs (+100)

We’re only one game in and things have already gotten chippy between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals after Pete Alonso was drilled in the face during last night’s opener. Adding fuel to the fire today will be former Nationals ace Max Scherzer making his debut with the Mets, going head-to-head with Washington’s Josiah Gray. This will most likely turn into a pitching duel, so take the under here.

The Chicago Cubs triumphed over the Milwaukee Brewers in a 5-4 victory yesterday and will look to do the same this afternoon. The Brew-Crew have Brandon Woodruff on the bump today and he’s coming off a 2021 campaign where he was in the Top 10 in both hits and strikeouts per nine innings. The All-Star pitcher should be able to dictate the terms of this NL Central rivalry and allow for Milwaukee to establish a cushion.

Rays ML vs. Orioles (-195)

The Tampa Bay Rays open the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon and we’re going straight moneyline here strictly on principle. The Rays completely owned the O’s in 2021, posting an 18-1 record against their AL East foe. Expect more of the same this afternoon.

Braves -1.5 vs Reds (-105)

The Atlanta Braves had their 2021 World Series celebration spoiled last night in a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. They’ll be motivated to bounce back with Charlie Morton on the mound. Expect a big win for ATL.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.