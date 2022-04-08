Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 8

MLB Opening weekend continues with a hefty slate this afternoon as 13 games will take place throughout the league. That means there’s plenty of opportunities for you to earn some money from player prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive into a few for today’s games.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 8

Wander Franco over 1.5 total bases (+105)

The Tampa Bay Rays will open the season against the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon, an AL East rival they completely dominated with an 18-1 record in 2021. All eyes will be on shortstop Wander Franco, who some have speculated could insert himself into the American League MVP conversation this season. Franco’s strength is getting on base and that was evidenced by him accumulating 130 total bases last year after he was called up to the show. He’ll get at least two easily in today’s opener.

Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 hits (+190)

The Colorado Rockies will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Coors Field for their opener this afternoon and leadoff batter Charlie Blackmon will have a favorable matchup right out the gate. He’ll go head-to-head with Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler, whom he’s hit .386 with 17 hits against in his career. Take the over here.

Aaron Nola over 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

The Oakland Athletics will open the season in the franchise’s original homeland this afternoon when it takes on the Philadelphia Phillies. Stepping onto the mound for the A’s is Aaron Nola, who mowed down batters to the tune of 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings a season ago. Barring an early exit, he should cross seven in this outing.

