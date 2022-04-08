Moneyline pick, best player prop for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Friday

Weather postponed it by one day, but baseball’s best rivalry will take center stage in the Bronx on Friday afternoon when the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees. The probable pitching matchup includes Yankees ace Gerrit Cole facing Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Run line: Red Sox +1.5 (-135), Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, Red Sox +145

ML pick: Red Sox +145

Eovaldi was dominant against the Bronx Bombers in 2021. In seven starts versus his former team (including postseason), Eovaldi allowed 15 earned runs in 41 innings (3.29 ERA) with 39 K’s and just four walks. His numbers are more impressive when you consider that seven of those 15 runs came during one start in September. Meanwhile, the Red Sox recorded an .852 team OPS against Cole last year, and they have added Trevor Story into their potent lineup.

Player prop: Rafael Devers OVER 1.5 total bases (+120)

Three of Devers’ four hits against Cole over the previous two seasons have left the park. No player has more HRs against the Yankee starter during that span. The star third baseman doesn’t need to do much to clear the short right-field porch in New York and, as a result, this line.

