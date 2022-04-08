Sungjae Im leading after First Round at 2022 Masters

At the 2022 Masters, your leader after the first round is Sungjae Im of Korea at -5.

Following an opening round 67 on the toughest and longest layout in Masters history, Im opened with four birdies on the front nine which is generally considered the tougher side of the course. His inward nine was almost as wild, starting with bogeys on No. 10 and No. 11, he made one of the few eagles on the Par 5 No. 13, and followed that with a birdie at the Par 5 No. 15.

Im leads Cameron Smith by one stroke, as the wild-haired Australian opened and closed his round with double bogeys, but managed to dominate the course across the other 16 holes. Four players are tied at -3 in Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 2020 green jacket winner Dustin Johnson.

Im has just two wins on the PGA Tour, but one was earlier this season at the Shriners at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. He’s had success at Augusta as well, finishing T2 at the 2020 Masters, five shots behind the winner Johnson.