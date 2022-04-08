Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2022 Masters?

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Masters on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET., and Tiger Woods is right now T10 at -1, one of nine players on that score after 18 holes.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 2:03 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Masters, but barring an epic meltdown, it does look good for Tiger Woods to play the weekend on his return.

What is the cut line for the 2022 Masters? How is it determined?

As 94 players started the 2022 Masters, the cut is a bit less by percentage than your weekly PGA Tour event. After a rule change made before the 2020 Masters, the low 50 players and ties will play the weekend.

From 1962 to 2019, any player within 10 shots of the leader would be allowed to play the weekend. That rule is no more.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

It is very likely Woods makes the cut considering how well he played yesterday, as well as his comfort with the course. It seems that it would take his injuries becoming more of an issue, or some kind of scoring meltdown, to keep him from not playing on Saturday and Sunday in search of his sixth win at Augusta National.