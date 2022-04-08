Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Seth Curry headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 8

Friday’s NBA slate has nine games, with NBATV hosting a doubleheader featuring Bucks-Pistons and Suns-Jazz. The playoff picture is starting to settle in, although there is still a question of seeding in each conference. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 8

Grayson Allen (hip) doubtful

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) TBD

We’ll see how the Bucks play this in terms of resting guys on the second night of a back-to-back set, especially with the No. 2 seed in play.

Cory Joseph (back) questionable

Marvin Bagley (hip) OUT

With Bagley out, Isaiah Stewart will be the primary big man for Detroit. Killian Hayes would be in line for big minutes if Joseph sits.

Mitchell Robinson (illness) OUT

Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable

With Robinson out, Taj Gibson and Obi Toppin will be value plays. Grimes is unlikely to factor in the rotation even if he does suit up.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma is out once again, meaning the Wizards will roll with Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt.

Evan Mobley (ankle) plans to play, game-time decision

Mobley plans to play, but is a game-time call officially. Moses Brown will likely retain his starting spot since Jarrett Allen is still out.

Seth Curry (ankle) probable

Goran Dragic (protocols) OUT

Curry is likely to suit up, but Patty Mills and Cam Thomas should get decent run with Dragic still out due to protocols.

OG Anunoby (quad) questionable

Anunoby didn’t play Thursday, so we’ll see if he suits up Friday. Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will get extended minutes on the perimeter if Anunoby doesn’t play.

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

Markieff Morris (hip) questionable

The Heat have locked up the No. 1 seed in the East, so this injury report could be moot if they decide to punt this contest. There could be a lot of value plays here as a result.

Gordon Hayward (foot) doubtful

Hayward is unlikely to play Friday, meaning more minutes for Miles Bridges and PJ Washington at the forward spots.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

Alex Caruso (back) questionable

LaVine is listed as probable, while Caruso is questionable. Coby White and Patrick Williams would be the big beneficiaries at the respective positions if either guy sits.

Maxi Kleber (ankle) questionable

With Kleber questionable, Davis Bertans could step in as a nice value play against a bad team.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT

Mann remains out as the Thunder tank. Theo Maledon is the best option on this team.

LeBron James (ankle) OUT

Anthony Davis (foot) OUT

Russell Westbrook (shoulder) OUT

The Lakers have made vacation plans already, so these guys aren’t suiting up. Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson represent value options in this particular contest, but keep in mind these guys are on the second leg of a back-to-back set.