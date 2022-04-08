Pick on the Moneyline for Marlins-Giants on Friday

The San Francisco Giants had a dream season in 2021 with a stunning 107-55 record with their best results coming with opening day starter Logan Webb on the mound, who did not lose a decision at home in 2021.

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants (-130, 7.5)

Overall the Giants were 22-5 during the regular season in games Webb pitched in and 13-0 when he pitched at home with Webb posting a 1.96 ERA in San Francisco with four home runs allowed in 73.1 innings.

The Miami Marlins counter with Sandy Alcantara, who posted just a 9-15 record despite a 3.19 ERA as he received 3.1 runs per game of support, the second-lowest mark for any pitcher that made at least 18 starts last season.

The Giants are without a few cogs from last year’s squad including veteran catcher Buster Posey, but much of the bullpen, which was the only that had an ERA below 3.00 for the season, while the Marlins ERA went from 3.27 at home to 4.71 on the road.

Alcantara allowed at least four runs in seven of his last 15 starts in 2021 and though the pickups of Jacob Stallings and Jorge Soler should help the offense, a Marlins offense that was last in the National League a season ago in on-base plus slugging will be unable to break through Logan Webb.

The Play: Giants Moneyline -130

