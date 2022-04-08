Scottie Scheffler dominating after Round 2 at 2022 Masters

At the 2022 Masters, your leader after the second round is Scottie Scheffler, who has dominated the wind-swept course at Augusta National Golf Club through two rounds.

Scheffler’s 69-67 puts him at -8, a full five shots ahead of a talented foursome in Charl Schwartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is listed at +100, making him a favorite over the other 51 players left in the field by himself. The leader will play with Schwartzel tomorrow in the last group, teeing off at 2:50 p.m.

You can watch every shot of the 2022 Masters tomorrow starting at 10:15 on ESPN+, with the first group teeing off Hole No. 1 at 10:20 a.m. The Golf Channel will also have live coverage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and CBS takes over from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the last shot is holed.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at both WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. A subscription runs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the year, or a bundle with access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.