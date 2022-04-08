Odds to win 2022 Masters heading into Round 3: Scottie Scheffler or The Field?

Scottie Scheffler is running away with the 2022 Masters so far, and his odds have made it so it’s basically the former Texas Longhorn vs. the rest of the field as to who will don the green jacket in Butler Cabin on Sunday.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is listed at +100, and when considering the vigorish, he’s considered slightly better than 50% to be the next Masters champion. A talented group in Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and last year’s champion Hideki Matsuyama are right behind however, and will be attacking the course attempting to cut into Scheffler’s significant lead starting Saturday.
Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the 2022 Masters ahead of Round 3 at the Augusta National Golf Club.
2022 Masters Odds After Round 2
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+100
|-550
|-1600
|Shane Lowry
|+1200
|+165
|-165
|Cameron Smith
|+1200
|+175
|-150
|Dustin Johnson
|+1200
|+170
|-165
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1200
|+170
|-150
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|+175
|-150
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|+240
|-110
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|+275
|+100
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+360
|+140
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|+450
|+165
|Charl Schwartzel
|+4500
|+550
|+200
|Corey Conners
|+4500
|+500
|+180
|Harold Varner III
|+5000
|+550
|+200
|Jon Rahm
|+5000
|+550
|+190
|Kevin Na
|+5500
|+600
|+220
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+6000
|+650
|+220
|Patrick Cantlay
|+6000
|+650
|+210
|Rory McIlroy
|+8000
|+850
|+280
|Tiger Woods
|+9000
|+900
|+330
|Danny Willett
|+10000
|+1100
|+360
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+1200
|+400
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+20000
|+1800
|+550
|Webb Simpson
|+20000
|+1800
|+550
|Daniel Berger
|+20000
|+1800
|+500
|Tony Finau
|+25000
|+2000
|+600
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+2000
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+30000
|+2800
|+800
|Viktor Hovland
|+30000
|+2500
|+750
|Kevin Kisner
|+30000
|+2500
|+700
|Sergio Garcia
|+35000
|+3000
|+850
|Bubba Watson
|+35000
|+3000
|+900
|Talor Gooch
|+40000
|+3500
|+900
|Robert MacIntyre
|+40000
|+3500
|+900
|Jason Kokrak
|+40000
|+4000
|+1000
|Russell Henley
|+50000
|+4000
|+1000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+50000
|+4000
|+1000
|Billy Horschel
|+50000
|+4500
|+1100
|Lee Westwood
|+60000
|+4500
|+1200
|Max Homa
|+60000
|+5000
|+1200
|Patrick Reed
|+60000
|+5000
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+80000
|+6000
|+1400
|Adam Scott
|+80000
|+6000
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+100000
|+9000
|+2200
|Tom Hoge
|+100000
|+8000
|+1800
|Harry Higgs
|+100000
|+10000
|+2200
|Hudson Swafford
|+100000
|+10000
|+2200
|Marc Leishman
|+100000
|+7500
|+1800
|Seamus Power
|+150000
|+11000
|+2200
|Cameron Davis
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
|Lucas Glover
|+250000
|+35000
|+6500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+250000
|+25000
|+4500
|Min Woo Lee
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
