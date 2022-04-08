 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win 2022 Masters heading into Round 3: Scottie Scheffler or The Field?

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2022 Masters Tournament following Friday’s cut.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott look on from the 15th hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler is running away with the 2022 Masters so far, and his odds have made it so it’s basically the former Texas Longhorn vs. the rest of the field as to who will don the green jacket in Butler Cabin on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is listed at +100, and when considering the vigorish, he’s considered slightly better than 50% to be the next Masters champion. A talented group in Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and last year’s champion Hideki Matsuyama are right behind however, and will be attacking the course attempting to cut into Scheffler’s significant lead starting Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the 2022 Masters ahead of Round 3 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

2022 Masters Odds After Round 2

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +100 -550 -1600
Shane Lowry +1200 +165 -165
Cameron Smith +1200 +175 -150
Dustin Johnson +1200 +170 -165
Hideki Matsuyama +1200 +170 -150
Justin Thomas +1200 +175 -150
Sungjae Im +2000 +240 -110
Collin Morikawa +2200 +275 +100
Will Zalatoris +3000 +360 +140
Joaquin Niemann +4000 +450 +165
Charl Schwartzel +4500 +550 +200
Corey Conners +4500 +500 +180
Harold Varner III +5000 +550 +200
Jon Rahm +5000 +550 +190
Kevin Na +5500 +600 +220
Matt Fitzpatrick +6000 +650 +220
Patrick Cantlay +6000 +650 +210
Rory McIlroy +8000 +850 +280
Tiger Woods +9000 +900 +330
Danny Willett +10000 +1100 +360
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1200 +400
Tyrrell Hatton +20000 +1800 +550
Webb Simpson +20000 +1800 +550
Daniel Berger +20000 +1800 +500
Tony Finau +25000 +2000 +600
J.J. Spaun +25000 +2000 +600
Si Woo Kim +30000 +2800 +800
Viktor Hovland +30000 +2500 +750
Kevin Kisner +30000 +2500 +700
Sergio Garcia +35000 +3000 +850
Bubba Watson +35000 +3000 +900
Talor Gooch +40000 +3500 +900
Robert MacIntyre +40000 +3500 +900
Jason Kokrak +40000 +4000 +1000
Russell Henley +50000 +4000 +1000
Tommy Fleetwood +50000 +4000 +1000
Billy Horschel +50000 +4500 +1100
Lee Westwood +60000 +4500 +1200
Max Homa +60000 +5000 +1200
Patrick Reed +60000 +5000 +1400
Sepp Straka +80000 +6000 +1400
Adam Scott +80000 +6000 +1400
Cameron Champ +100000 +9000 +2200
Tom Hoge +100000 +8000 +1800
Harry Higgs +100000 +10000 +2200
Hudson Swafford +100000 +10000 +2200
Marc Leishman +100000 +7500 +1800
Seamus Power +150000 +11000 +2200
Cameron Davis +250000 +25000 +5000
Lucas Glover +250000 +35000 +6500
Mackenzie Hughes +250000 +25000 +4500
Min Woo Lee +250000 +25000 +5000

