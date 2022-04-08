Odds to win 2022 Masters heading into Round 3: Scottie Scheffler or The Field?

Scottie Scheffler is running away with the 2022 Masters so far, and his odds have made it so it’s basically the former Texas Longhorn vs. the rest of the field as to who will don the green jacket in Butler Cabin on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is listed at +100, and when considering the vigorish, he’s considered slightly better than 50% to be the next Masters champion. A talented group in Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, and last year’s champion Hideki Matsuyama are right behind however, and will be attacking the course attempting to cut into Scheffler’s significant lead starting Saturday.

Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the 2022 Masters ahead of Round 3 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

2022 Masters Odds After Round 2 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Scottie Scheffler +100 -550 -1600 Shane Lowry +1200 +165 -165 Cameron Smith +1200 +175 -150 Dustin Johnson +1200 +170 -165 Hideki Matsuyama +1200 +170 -150 Justin Thomas +1200 +175 -150 Sungjae Im +2000 +240 -110 Collin Morikawa +2200 +275 +100 Will Zalatoris +3000 +360 +140 Joaquin Niemann +4000 +450 +165 Charl Schwartzel +4500 +550 +200 Corey Conners +4500 +500 +180 Harold Varner III +5000 +550 +200 Jon Rahm +5000 +550 +190 Kevin Na +5500 +600 +220 Matt Fitzpatrick +6000 +650 +220 Patrick Cantlay +6000 +650 +210 Rory McIlroy +8000 +850 +280 Tiger Woods +9000 +900 +330 Danny Willett +10000 +1100 +360 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1200 +400 Tyrrell Hatton +20000 +1800 +550 Webb Simpson +20000 +1800 +550 Daniel Berger +20000 +1800 +500 Tony Finau +25000 +2000 +600 J.J. Spaun +25000 +2000 +600 Si Woo Kim +30000 +2800 +800 Viktor Hovland +30000 +2500 +750 Kevin Kisner +30000 +2500 +700 Sergio Garcia +35000 +3000 +850 Bubba Watson +35000 +3000 +900 Talor Gooch +40000 +3500 +900 Robert MacIntyre +40000 +3500 +900 Jason Kokrak +40000 +4000 +1000 Russell Henley +50000 +4000 +1000 Tommy Fleetwood +50000 +4000 +1000 Billy Horschel +50000 +4500 +1100 Lee Westwood +60000 +4500 +1200 Max Homa +60000 +5000 +1200 Patrick Reed +60000 +5000 +1400 Sepp Straka +80000 +6000 +1400 Adam Scott +80000 +6000 +1400 Cameron Champ +100000 +9000 +2200 Tom Hoge +100000 +8000 +1800 Harry Higgs +100000 +10000 +2200 Hudson Swafford +100000 +10000 +2200 Marc Leishman +100000 +7500 +1800 Seamus Power +150000 +11000 +2200 Cameron Davis +250000 +25000 +5000 Lucas Glover +250000 +35000 +6500 Mackenzie Hughes +250000 +25000 +4500 Min Woo Lee +250000 +25000 +5000

