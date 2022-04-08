Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters before second round due to injury

Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the 2022 Masters in the second round due to injury.

The 2010 Open Champion fired a +4 76 on Thursday at Augusta National while partnered with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, but never looked comfortable on the course. It’s unknown what the injury is, but seeing his scrambling yesterday it was evident something was amiss.

Oosthuizen has finished runner-up in all four majors previously, and has 13 wins internationally on the DP World Tour. He finished T26 at The Masters last year, but followed that with a T2 at the PGA, second place alone at the US Open, and T3 at the PGA Championship. He was listed at +4500 odds before the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, including +800 to finish in the Top 5, and +350 to be in the Top 10.

Woods and Niemann will head out as a twosome today because of the withdrawal at 1:41 p.m. ET. But if today’s round is anything like yesterday, it’s likely the lack of a partner still won’t help pace of play: The threesome was often waiting for extended periods of time on tee boxes, and it took well over five hours to complete yesterday’s loop.