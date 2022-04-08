Lucas Giolito exits Friday’s start due to left side tightness

Chicago White Sox SP Lucas Giolito was forced to leave Friday’s opener vs. the Detroit Tigers due to left side tightness. Giolito will undergo further evaluation, per the White Sox. He had been dealing prior to leaving after the fourth inning. This isn’t good news for Chicago, which already has Lance Lynn on the shelf to start the season.

The White Sox haven’t been able to shake the injury bug since becoming contenders. Yoan Moncada is on the injured list to begin the year and isn’t expected to be back until next month at the earliest. We all know the injury history for Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Giolito’s injury may not be serious and he could be ready for his next scheduled start, which would be Thursday vs. the Seattle Mariners.

The White Sox still have Dylan Cease, Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez in the rotation. We could see the fifth starter end up being a bullpen day featuring Kendall Graveman out of the pen. That is, if Giolito does end up going on the injured list. Lynn isn’t expected to be back in the rotation until May.