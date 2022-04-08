Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

The 2022 Oscars winner for Best Actor, Will Smith, has been banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 years due to his slap of Chris Rock after the comedian’s joke during the awards ceremony on March 27th.

BREAKING: Will Smith gets a 10-year ban from attending the #Oscars after slapping Chris Rock. https://t.co/sd6wwuQFVx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 8, 2022

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the academy” AMAPS said in a statement.

Smith resigned his membership in the Academy earlier this week, but was subject to further discipline anyway under the Academy’s Standards of Conduct. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” his statement read.

The Academy also reflected on their inaction during the ceremony, saying “during our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The official open letter to the Academy from President David Rubin and AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson pic.twitter.com/gTzXkdpfcd — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) April 8, 2022

Smith closed as a -800 favorite to win the Oscar for his performance in King Richard at DraftKings Sportsbook.