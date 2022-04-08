Stewart Cink sinks first ace at 2022 Masters

Stewart Cink used the famous slope at No. 16 to make the first hole-in-one at the 2022 Masters.

A hole-in-one from any player at any point of the tournament was -160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

HOLE IN ONE AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/9tjtQwSy4g — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 8, 2022

Congrats to all the people needing an ace to cash their ticket, and you can thank the veteran Cink who was +8 on this shot, and barring a birdie-birdie finish on No. 17 & 18 looks likely to miss the weekend.

But the 2009 Open Champion can’t seem to ever get the timing of his big moments correct. His only major win came in a playoff over Tom Watson, and now he dunks it on the Par 3 just two holes from going home for the weekend.

There are few more popular players on tour than the Duluth, Georgia resident and Georgia Tech grad. And he’s likely given a nice memory to plenty of fans and friends in attendance on Friday.