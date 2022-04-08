 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stewart Cink sinks first ace at 2022 Masters

Pay the hole-in-one props!

Updated
Stewart Cink plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Stewart Cink used the famous slope at No. 16 to make the first hole-in-one at the 2022 Masters.

A hole-in-one from any player at any point of the tournament was -160 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Congrats to all the people needing an ace to cash their ticket, and you can thank the veteran Cink who was +8 on this shot, and barring a birdie-birdie finish on No. 17 & 18 looks likely to miss the weekend.

But the 2009 Open Champion can’t seem to ever get the timing of his big moments correct. His only major win came in a playoff over Tom Watson, and now he dunks it on the Par 3 just two holes from going home for the weekend.

There are few more popular players on tour than the Duluth, Georgia resident and Georgia Tech grad. And he’s likely given a nice memory to plenty of fans and friends in attendance on Friday.

