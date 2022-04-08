Knicks SF R.J. Barrett out for rest of Friday’s game vs. Wizards with knee sprain

Update: Barrett will not return to Friday’s game with a sprained right knee, per the Knicks.

RJ Barrett is out for the rest of the game due to sprained right knee, Knicks say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 9, 2022

New York Knicks forward R.J. Barrett went to the locker room Friday against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury. Barrett previously had a knee issue this season and there will be questions about why he was in the game with the Knicks eliminated from playoff contention if the injury turns out to be serious.

ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 9, 2022

Barrett has been the most promising of New York’s young players, averaging 20.1 points per game this season. His efficiency hasn’t quite checked out given the additional shooting volume he’s receiving, but Barrett is a nice player for the Knicks to build around. Unfortunately, the front office hasn’t been able to find enough quality floor spacers around the young forward.

If Barrett were to miss extended time, both Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin would be in line for minutes at the forward spot. The Knicks only have one more game this season, but it seems like Barrett will sit that one out even if this knee injury isn’t serious.