Tiger Woods tee time for Round 3 at 2022 Masters on Saturday

After shooting even par for a score of +1 after the first 36 holes of the 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods has made the cut and will play the weekend for the 22nd consecutive time.

The five-time winner at Augusta National will be paired with Kevin Kisner, and will tee off at 1:00 p.m. ET exactly.

Woods is nine shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, and his odds at DraftKings Sportsbook reflect his chances of overcoming and tying Jack Nickalus with his sixth trip to Butler Cabin for victory. Tiger is listed at +9000 to win the tournament, while the leader Scheffler is at -9 after the first two days, and is +100 to take home the trophy.

You can watch every shot of Tiger on ESPN+, whose coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. before the first group leaves Hole No. 1 at 10:20 a.m.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at both WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. A subscription runs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the year, or a bundle with access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 of 2022 Masters

Golf Channel

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage