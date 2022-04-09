What time is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Australia this weekend for the latest race. The Australian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race returns for the first time since 2019 as it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. A replay of the race will air on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The race runs 58 laps at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. The course is 5.275 km (3.28 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.95 km (190.11 mi).

Valtteri Bottas won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:25:27. Prior to Bottas winning, Sebastian Vettel was the winner in both 2017 and 2018. In 2017 he ran the race in 1:24:11 while he finished the 2018 race in 1:29:33.

DraftKings Sportsbook has pole-sitter Charles Leclerc as the favorite at -130. Max Verstappen follows with +165 odds. The rest of the odds for the field of drivers can be found below.