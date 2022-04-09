 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Australian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Formula One is in Australia this weekend for the latest race. The Australian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race returns for the first time since 2019 as it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. A replay of the race will air on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The race runs 58 laps at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. The course is 5.275 km (3.28 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.95 km (190.11 mi).

Valtteri Bottas won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:25:27. Prior to Bottas winning, Sebastian Vettel was the winner in both 2017 and 2018. In 2017 he ran the race in 1:24:11 while he finished the 2018 race in 1:29:33.

DraftKings Sportsbook has pole-sitter Charles Leclerc as the favorite at -130. Max Verstappen follows with +165 odds. The rest of the odds for the field of drivers can be found below.

2022 Australian Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc -130
Max Verstappen +165
Sergio Perez +900
Carlos Sainz +2000
Lewis Hamilton +2200
Lando Norris +3500
George Russell +10000
Daniel Ricciardo +10000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +15000
Valtteri Bottas +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Sebastian Vettel +80000
Lance Stroll +80000
Zhou Guanyu +80000
Mick Schumacher +80000
Alex Albon +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

