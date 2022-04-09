F1 live stream: How to watch the Heineken Australian Grand Prix via live online stream

This weekend’s F1 race is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The race is held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. Practice begins on Thursday, April 7th which will lead to qualifying on Saturday, April 10th. The race will take place at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 10th and will air on ESPN. A replay will air on ESPN2 starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and will re-air at 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN2, respectively.

The Australian Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Pole-sitter Charles Lecler has the best odds to win the race at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is in the No. 2 spot in the starting grid and is second at +165 odds to win. The odds for the rest of the field can be found below.