F1 live stream: How to watch the Heineken Australian Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Australia via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Isack Hadjar of France and Hitech Grand Prix (18) drives during day one of Formula 3 Testing at Circuito de Jerez on April 05, 2022 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

This weekend’s F1 race is the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix. The race is held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. Practice begins on Thursday, April 7th which will lead to qualifying on Saturday, April 10th. The race will take place at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 10th and will air on ESPN. A replay will air on ESPN2 starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and will re-air at 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN2, respectively.

The Australian Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Pole-sitter Charles Lecler has the best odds to win the race at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is in the No. 2 spot in the starting grid and is second at +165 odds to win. The odds for the rest of the field can be found below.

2022 Australian Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc -130
Max Verstappen +165
Sergio Perez +900
Carlos Sainz +2000
Lewis Hamilton +2200
Lando Norris +3500
George Russell +10000
Daniel Ricciardo +10000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +15000
Valtteri Bottas +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Sebastian Vettel +80000
Lance Stroll +80000
Zhou Guanyu +80000
Mick Schumacher +80000
Alex Albon +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

