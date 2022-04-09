Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 Masters on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Masters Tournament, and Scottie Scheffler holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, and they’ll be in a battle to take home the first major for either player.

Scheffler continues to calmly dominate the wind-swept course, shooting a -1 71 on Saturday to put himself in the drivers seat at -9 overall. Smith fired a third round 68 to get back in contention at -6, and will join Scheffler in the final group.

With 26 of the last 31 Masters winners coming from the final group, and that final group holding at least a two-shot lead on the rest of the field, it seems likely the presentation in Butler Cabin will include either the Texan in Scheffler, or the Australian in Smith. But there is plenty of talent down the leaderboard including 2020 Masters runner up Sungjae Im (-4), 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry (-2), and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel (-1).

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage early via ESPN+ from 10:15 a.m. with every shot of the field, including exclusive cameras for the featured groups, Holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner (11, 12, 13), and the famous Par 5 15th and Par 3 16th.

CBS will have their traditional broadcast network coverage from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of The Masters on Sunday.