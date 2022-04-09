 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of 2022 Masters on Sunday

The final round at the 2022 Masters tees off at 10:50 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Augusta National. We have a full list of tee times.

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Masters Tournament, and Scottie Scheffler holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, and they’ll be in a battle to take home the first major for either player.

Scheffler continues to calmly dominate the wind-swept course, shooting a -1 71 on Saturday to put himself in the drivers seat at -9 overall. Smith fired a third round 68 to get back in contention at -6, and will join Scheffler in the final group.

With 26 of the last 31 Masters winners coming from the final group, and that final group holding at least a two-shot lead on the rest of the field, it seems likely the presentation in Butler Cabin will include either the Texan in Scheffler, or the Australian in Smith. But there is plenty of talent down the leaderboard including 2020 Masters runner up Sungjae Im (-4), 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry (-2), and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel (-1).

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage early via ESPN+ from 10:15 a.m. with every shot of the field, including exclusive cameras for the featured groups, Holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner (11, 12, 13), and the famous Par 5 15th and Par 3 16th.

CBS will have their traditional broadcast network coverage from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of The Masters on Sunday.

2022 Masters Tee Times Final Round

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:40 PM Scottie Scheffler Cameron Smith
2:30 PM Sungjae Im Charl Schwartzel
2:20 PM Shane Lowry Justin Thomas
2:10 PM Corey Conners Danny Willett
2:00 PM Tommy Fleetwood Jason Kokrak
1:50 PM Rory McIlroy Collin Morikawa
1:40 PM Dustin Johnson Cameron Champ
1:30 PM Webb Simpson Will Zalatoris
1:10 PM Hideki Matsuyama Viktor Hovland
1:00 PM Marc Leishman Talor Gooch
12:50 PM Si Woo Kim Harry Higgs
12:40 PM Hudson Swafford Lee Westwood
12:30 PM J.J. Spaun Min Woo Lee
12:20 PM Lucas Glover Patrick Reed
12:10 PM Tony Finau Sergio Garcia
12:00 PM Kevin Kisner Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:50 AM Joaquin Niemann Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:30 AM Kevin Na Seamus Power
11:20 AM Tom Hoge Sepp Straka
11:10 AM Robert MacIntyre Harold Varner III
11:00 AM Russell Henley Daniel Berger
10:50 AM Jon Rahm Tiger Woods
10:40 AM Max Homa Bubba Watson
10:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Mackenzie Hughes
10:20 AM Tyrrell Hatton Billy Horschel
10:10 AM Cameron Davis Adam Scott

