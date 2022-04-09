Full undercard for Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata Middleweight title fight

Teiken Promotions will have its next PPV on Saturday, April 9th. The event will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Due to the time difference, the event will get started at 5:10 a.m. ET. The main event features Gennadiy Golovkin taking on Ryoto Murata with the IBF and WBA world middleweight titles on the line.

Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 8:10 a.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on the length of the fights preceding the main event. The event will be available on DAZN and you can sign up for a subscription here.

Full Card for Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata