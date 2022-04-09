Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata: How to watch middleweight title bout via live online stream

Teiken Promotions brings its next PPV to you on Saturday, April 9th. The event will take place in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena. Due to the time difference, the PPV will get started at 5:10 a.m. ET. The main event features Gennadiy Golovkin taking on Ryoto Murata for the IBF and WBA world middleweight titles. The PPV will be available on DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata