What time will Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata fight start on April 9th

Teiken Promotions will have its next PPV on Saturday, April 9th. The event will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Due to the time difference, the event will get started at 5:10 a.m. ET. The main event features Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin taking on Ryoto Murata for the IBF and WBA world middleweight titles. The PPV will be available on DAZN and you can sign up for a subscription here.

Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 8:10 a.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on the length of the fights preceding the main event.

Golovkin has a 41-1-1 record and is considered one of the best boxers on the planet. 36 of his victories have come by knockout. Since losing to Canelo Alvarez in September of 2018, GGG is on a three-match win streak. Most recently, he took on Kamil Szeremeta in December of 2020 and won by his opponent retiring in the seventh round.

Murata has a 16-2 record with 13 wins by knockout. He was initially set to fight GGG in December of 2021, but the bout was canceled. His last match was in December of 2019. Murata took on Steven Butler and secured the knockout win in the fifth round.

