Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

TopRank Boxing will have its next PPV on Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the Hangar at the O.C. Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa, California. There are 10 fights scheduled for the card, headlined by a match between Mikaela Mayer and Jennifer Han with the IBF World, WBO World Female Super Featherweight Title on the line.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han

The main event is scheduled to get going around 11:45 p.m. with ring walks expected to start at 11:30 p.m. This is subject to change based on the length of the matches preceding it.

The fight will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and will air on Sky Sports in the UK. If you don’t have a valid subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the fight between Mayer and Han.

Fighter history

Mayer enters with an undefeated 16-0 record and has five knockout victories. She last fought in November of 2021. Mayer took on Maiva Hamadouche and picked up the unanimous decision win.

Han heads into this fight with an 18-4-1 record with one knockout. She is coming off a loss in September of 2021. Han took on Katie Taylor but came away with the unanimous decision loss. This is a huge opportunity for her to not only build some momentum but also to pick up two title belts.

Full card for Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han

Title fight : Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, for Mayer’s IBF and WBO women’s junior lightweight titles

: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, for Mayer’s IBF and WBO women’s junior lightweight titles Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Pedroza, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Randee Morales, 6 rounds, flyweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Victor Saravia vs. Angel Hernandez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Moneyline

Mikaela Mayer: -2500

Jennifer Han: +1000

Moneyline (3-way)

Mikaela Mayer: -2500

Jennifer Han: +1000

Draw: +2000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.