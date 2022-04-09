Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The latest PPV from DAZN will air on Saturday, April 9th. There is a 10-bout card that will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. The main card is highlighted by a title fight between Marlen Esparza and Naoko Fujioka for the WBC, WBA World Female Flyweight Title. The main event of the night features Ryan Garcia taking on Emmanuel Tagoe. The PPV is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

The main event is set to get going around 11:15 p.m. ET with ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. These times are tentative and depend on the timing of the matches preceding it. The card will be available to watch on DAZN, where you can watch with a valid login. You can subscribe on a monthly basis for $19.99, or buy access for a full year at a discounted price of $99.99.

Once you have a log in, you can live stream the action on the DAZN website or using the DAZN app, which is available across iOS, Google Play, gaming consoles and more.

Fighter history

Garcia enters with an undefeated 21-0 record with 18 knockout victories. Most recently, he defeated Luke Campbell in January of 2021 by knockout. It was a seventh-round left hook liver shot that sealed the victory for Garcia. He has had two fights canceled since then and will officially compete for the first time in over a year.

Tagoe enters with a 32-1 record with 15 knockouts. He hasn’t fought since November of 2020. In that match, he took on Mason Menard and left with the majority decision victory. The veteran boxer may have some rust to shake off, which could be why he is such a heavy underdog in this fight.

Full card for Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Title fight: Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, for Esparza’s WBC women’s flyweight title and Fujioka’s WBA women’s flyweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr., 10 rounds, super middleweight

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight

Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Colula Moncada, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, 10 rounds, featherweight

Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr., 10 rounds, middleweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Ryan Garcia: -1600

Emmanuel Tagoe: +850

Moneyline (3-way)

Ryan Garcia: -1600

Emmanuel Tagoe: +850

Draw: +2800

