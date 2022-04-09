UFC 273 predictions: How the public is betting for Sterling vs. Yan

UFC 273 will take place on Saturday, April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The early preliminary card gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available on PPV. The second to last match of the night will feature Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Petr Yan.

Sterling enters with a 20-3 record. He won the belt from Yan in March of 2021 from a disqualification. Yan was DQ’d for kneeing Sterling on the ground, the fight was stopped and Sterling was awarded the belt. This will be his first fight since and he enters on a six-match win streak. He is the underdog with +385 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to retain his title.

Yan’s DQ loss to Sterling was only the second of his career. He beat Cory Sandhagen in October via unanimous decision to get back into the win column. Yan enters with a 16-2 record and is 11-1 in his previous 12 fights dating back to 2016. He is the favorite to win with -525 odds to win his title back.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sterling vs. Yan at UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9th.

Odds and Betting splits

Sterling: +340 (25% of action, 14% of bets)

Yan: -450 (75% of action, 86% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Sterling By KO, TKO or DQ: +1600 (5% of action, 3% of bets)

Sterling By Submission: +1000 (24% of action, 20% of bets)

Sterling By Decision: +800 (5% of action, 11% of bets)

Yan By KO, TKO or DQ: +150 (49% of action, 44% of bets)

Yan By Submission: +1000 (3% of action, 2% of bets)

Yan By Decision: +110 (13% of action, 20% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (1% of action, 0.3% of bets)

Sterling: $6900

Yan: $9300

Yan was dominating the first match between these two and lost due to an illegal knee. He is gunning for his title back and wanted to prove that the last result was a fluke. Sterling hasn’t fought since his fight with Yan and this will be his first title defense. Yan won by unanimous decision against Cody Sandhagen in October 2021. He has the momentum and even though he will cost a pretty penny for your DFS lineup, is a solid anchor to use and will return the high price.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.