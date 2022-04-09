Fight odds for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

The latest UFC PPV will be held on Saturday, April 9th with UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chang Sung Jung. The PPV will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with the early preliminary card starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. with the main card switching over to ESPN+ PPV and beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The PPV event is headlined by a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight title. Just ahead of the main fight, will be a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan — a rematch of UFC 259. Sterling took home the win in that bout after Yan was disqualified following an illegal knee-to-the-head.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight on the UFC 273 card over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds UFC 273

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski featherweight champ: -720

#4 Chan Sung Jung: +500

Aljamain Sterling, bantamweight champ: +350

#1 Petr Yan: -475

#2 Gilbert Burns, welterweight: +400

#11 Khamzat Chimaev: -550

#5 Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight: -115

#7 Tecia Torres: -105

Vinc Pichel, lightweight: -130

Mark O. Madsen: +110

Preliminary card

Ian Garry, welterweight: -365

Darian Weeks: +280

Josh Fremd, middleweight: +160

Anthony Hernandez: -190

#8 Jairzhino Rozenstruik, heavyweight: -150

#10 Marcin Tybura: +130

#4 Aspen Ladd, women’s bantamweight: +160

#7 Raquel Pennington: -190

Mickey Gall, welterweight: +170

Mike Malott: -200

Early preliminary card

Aleksei Oleinik, heavyweight: -105

Jared Vanderaa: -115

Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight: +100

Piera Rodriguez: -120

Julio Arce, bantamweight: -190

Daniel Santos: +160

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.