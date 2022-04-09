 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fight odds for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

UFC 273 comes to you live from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9th. We break down odds over on DraftKingsSportsbook.

By TeddyRicketson
In this handout image provided by the UFC, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (L) of South Korea punches Dan Ige in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The latest UFC PPV will be held on Saturday, April 9th with UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chang Sung Jung. The PPV will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with the early preliminary card starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. with the main card switching over to ESPN+ PPV and beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The PPV event is headlined by a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung for the featherweight title. Just ahead of the main fight, will be a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan — a rematch of UFC 259. Sterling took home the win in that bout after Yan was disqualified following an illegal knee-to-the-head.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight on the UFC 273 card over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds UFC 273

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski featherweight champ: -720
#4 Chan Sung Jung: +500

Aljamain Sterling, bantamweight champ: +350
#1 Petr Yan: -475

#2 Gilbert Burns, welterweight: +400
#11 Khamzat Chimaev: -550

#5 Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight: -115
#7 Tecia Torres: -105

Vinc Pichel, lightweight: -130
Mark O. Madsen: +110

Preliminary card

Ian Garry, welterweight: -365
Darian Weeks: +280

Josh Fremd, middleweight: +160
Anthony Hernandez: -190

#8 Jairzhino Rozenstruik, heavyweight: -150
#10 Marcin Tybura: +130

#4 Aspen Ladd, women’s bantamweight: +160
#7 Raquel Pennington: -190

Mickey Gall, welterweight: +170
Mike Malott: -200

Early preliminary card

Aleksei Oleinik, heavyweight: -105
Jared Vanderaa: -115

Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight: +100
Piera Rodriguez: -120

Julio Arce, bantamweight: -190
Daniel Santos: +160

