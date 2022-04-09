Santa Anita Derby 2022: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Santa Anita Derby could be a good indication of which horse could find success in the Kentucky Derby, which is a little less than a month away. The Santa Anita Derby will take place on Saturday, April 9th from Arcadia, California. Post time is set for 5:45 p.m. ET.

The Santa Anita Derby winner has gone on to win the Kentucky Derby 11 times in the sport’s history. Last year Medina Spirit finished second place in the Santa Anita Derby, and went on to originally win the Run for The Roses in Louisville four weeks later.

But Spirit was later disqualified for testing positive for a banned substance, which led to Bob Baffert being ineligible for the Kentucky Derby in 2022 and 2023. Three horses in the 2022 Santa Anita Derby, Taiba, Messier and Armagnac, were with Baffert but they have been training with Tim Yakteen instead.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 9

Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Post position and morning line odds