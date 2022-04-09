Keeneland Blue Grass Stakes 2022: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Keeneland Bluegrass Stakes are one of the two Grade 1 Kentucky Derby prep races set for Saturday. This is the horse racing equivalent of a positioning/elimination round as Derby favorites look to run strong and the rest of the field hopefuls try to gain much needed Derby points to reach the field of 20 that will Run for The Roses.

In the 2021 Blue Grass Stakes Essential Quality was a massive betting favorite at 1-2, but needed every bit of the 1 1/8-mile distance to hold off Highly Motivated. The win made Essential Quality a 2-1 favorite at the Kentucky Derby, but he had to survive a rough ride and a lot of bumps to take fourth-place. And eventually the position behind winner Mandaloun and runner-up Hot Rod Charlie after the original winner, Medina Spirit, was disqualified for doping.

The morning line favorite for this year’s race, Smile Happy, is also looking at a strong run and possible favorite status for the Derby. Trainer Kenny McPeek is very familiar with the track at Keeneland and has won the Blue Grass twice before (2002, 2013). The weather is going to be a mess of chilly temperatures, rain and ... snow. Apparently April hasn’t reached Kentucky yet, and a sloppy track can always lead to surprises.



How to watch Keeneland Blue Grass Stakes

Date: Saturday, April 9

Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Horses racing + odds

1. CommandPerformance: 12-1

2. Fenwick: 20-1

3. Trademark: 30-1

4. Zandon: 5-2

5. Volanic: 20-1

6. Emmanuel: 5-1

7. Golden Glider: 20-1

8. Ethereal Road: 15-1

9. Rattle N Roll: 8-1

10. Smile Happy: 9-5

11. Blackadder: 20-1

12. Grantham: 15-1