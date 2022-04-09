Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, April 9

It’s the first Saturday of the MLB season with a loaded slate of action from early afternoon till night with plenty of money-making opportunities from daily fantasy perspective.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, April 9th.

Brandon Lowe ($5,400)

Wander Franco ($5,400)

Randy Arozarena ($5,300)

The Tampa Bay Rays have an excellent matchup against a Baltimore Orioles pitching staff that might be the worst in the MLB. Tampa bay scored just 2 runs on Friday going up against John Means, who is by far Baltimore’s top pitcher. Now, the Rays will go up against starter Jordan Lyles, who led the league in home runs allowed and earned runs allowed in 2021.

Nolan Arenado ($5,700)

Tommy Edman ($5,500)

Tyler O’Neill ($5,500)

The St. Louis Cardinals exploded for 9 runs in their first game of the season on Thursday, and they’ll get another solid matchup against Mitch Keller, who had a 6.17 ERA last season in 23 starts. All three of these Cardinals hitters homered on Thursday, and they could be in for another productive offensive day.

Starling Marte ($5,400)

Pete Alonso ($5,000)

Mark Canha ($4,600)

The New York Mets won the first two games of their opening series with the Washington Nationals and scored a combined 12 runs in those victories. Mark Canha has gotten on base 7 times already despite just 6 official at-bats. He and the Mets lineup will go up against Joan Adon, who has one career start.