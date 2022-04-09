MLB picks, best bets for Saturday, April 9

All 30 MLB teams will take the field on Saturday, April 9th, which is great news for sports bettors with lots of options to choose from. I narrowed down the four best bets of the day looking at the slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, April 9

Brewers/Cubs UNDER 8 runs (-120)

Runs will be hard to come by on Saturday afternoon when Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs take the field at Wrigley Field. The Brewers have a great pitching staff from the starters to the back end of the bullpen, and Brandon Woodruff will get the start after a season in which he had a 2.56 ERA in 30 starts. Milwaukee’s offense doesn’t seem too dangerous, and there’s a good shot this is a low-scoring matchup.

Rays -1.5 (-120)

The Tampa Bay Rays have an excellent shot at opening their season 2-0, and their offense should be set up for success against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Outside of John Means, who threw on Friday, Baltimore does not have great pitching. They will start Jordan Lyles, who led the league in earned runs allowed the last two seasons, and Tampa Bay bats should be ready.

Mets ML (-150)

The New York Mets should move to 3-0 on Saturday night with a matchup with the Washington Nationals, and betting on them to win this one outright is worth the -150 price. They will match up against pitcher Joan Adon, who has started just one game in his young career. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt will take the mound for New York, and he strung together plenty of productive seasons with the Oakland Athletics in his career.

Dodgers/Rockies OVER 12 (-105)

I think we’re set up for a classic Coors Field game where the ball will be sailing out of the stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies. Nobody homered in Friday’s matchup, but that will change. The Dodgers might have the best lineup in baseball, and they will take advantage of the higher elevation on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.