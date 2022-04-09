Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 9

With 15 MLB games on the slate on Saturday, there are plenty of ways to make money throughout the day. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best player prop bets to make.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 9

Mark Canha, OVER 0.5 total bases (-155)

New York Mets leftfielder Mark Canha is seeing the ball well early on. He has just 6 official at-bats over the first two games of the season, and he has 4 hits with 3 walks. Canha should find a way to get on base going up against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon, who has just one start in his career.

Brandon Woodruff, Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, and Brandon Woodruff is a big reason for that, but he will not reach 7 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. He typically will not throw more than 6 innings in a start especially with everybody available in the bullpen early on in the season. Woodruff will get close to this number, but he may not face enough batters for a great chance at a big strikeout total.

Freddie Freeman, OVER 0.5 RBIs (+105)

The Los Angeles Dodgers prized free agent signing should be in a solid position to drive in at least a run. The Dodgers will play in the high elevation of Coors Field with a matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. He should be able to take advantage of where he’s playing and hitting behind Mookie Betts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.